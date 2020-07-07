2216 Oak Park Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets game room

Beautiful home in Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD - Beautiful home in Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD. Flexible floorplan with multiple living areas and separate game room. Kitchen features kitchen island, generous cabinet space, and new stainless steel appliances. Oversized master suite with grand master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, and an ENORMOUS walk in closet. Large backyard patio with a privacy fence perfect for entertaining. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!



(RLNE5136943)