2216 Oak Park Dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:41 AM

2216 Oak Park Dr

2216 Oak Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Oak Park Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD - Beautiful home in Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD. Flexible floorplan with multiple living areas and separate game room. Kitchen features kitchen island, generous cabinet space, and new stainless steel appliances. Oversized master suite with grand master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, standalone shower, and an ENORMOUS walk in closet. Large backyard patio with a privacy fence perfect for entertaining. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

(RLNE5136943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Oak Park Dr have any available units?
2216 Oak Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Oak Park Dr have?
Some of 2216 Oak Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Oak Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Oak Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Oak Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Oak Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Oak Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Oak Park Dr offers parking.
Does 2216 Oak Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Oak Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Oak Park Dr have a pool?
No, 2216 Oak Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Oak Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2216 Oak Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Oak Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Oak Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

