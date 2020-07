Amenities

Beautiful unique home conveniently located near DFW airport, dining and shopping. Cozy and rustic living room with brick fireplace, built-in shelving and gorgeous vinyl wood flooring. Kitchen, right off the breakfast room, features updated appliances and bright window above the sink. Spacious master suite offers great bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. The nice shaded backyard is large enough to host gatherings for you and the family. Come fall in love with this home today!