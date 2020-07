Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Beautifully updated large two-story home in H-E-B School District! Ideally located near major highways, shopping, entertainment, schools and the new American Airlines Headquarters! Your new home has an open concept, huge family room, game room, study and master suite, large kitchen updated with beautiful cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Don't miss this to be in the heart of the Metroplex!