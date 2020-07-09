2013 Memphis Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely home in the heart of Bedford. Minutes to downtown Fort Worth, easy drive to the airport as well! Living room is huge with high ceilings and beams. Wood burning fireplace, nice size closets, newer carpet in bedrooms. 2 car garage, large backyard and much more! New energy low E double hung efficient windows and programmable Nest Thermostat. Custom shutters in some windows and 2 in. blinds in the rest. New microwave and washing machine can stay. Pets allowed case by case. HEB award winning schools!