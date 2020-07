Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Original Owners of This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Easy Access to Highway, DFW Airport and All Points in Northeast Tarrant County and Close to Pennington Field and Central Park. Large Open Family Area That Includes the Living, Eating and Kitchen. Kitchen Is Light and Bright With a Window Over The Sink and A Large Working Island. Pets Will Be Considered On A Case-By-Case Basis****2 Hour Notice Required For Removal Of DOGS****