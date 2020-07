Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

THIS IS YOUR LUCKY DAY, HARD TO FIND TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH HALF DUPLEX IN POPULAR AREA OF BEDFORD. LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING CORNER SEPARATE DINING STORM DOORS STORAGE CLOSET OFF PATIO SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. PARKING PAD FOR CAR, SUPER LOCATION NEAR RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, HOSPITAL, CHURCHES CONVENIENT ACCESS TO FREEWAY. THERE WILL BE AN APPLICATION FEE OF 40 DOLLARS THAT IS NON-REFUNDABLE.