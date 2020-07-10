All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 1121 New Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
1121 New Meadow Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:40 PM

1121 New Meadow Drive

1121 New Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1121 New Meadow Drive, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 New Meadow Drive have any available units?
1121 New Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 1121 New Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 New Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 New Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 New Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1121 New Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1121 New Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1121 New Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 New Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 New Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1121 New Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1121 New Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 New Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 New Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 New Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 New Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 New Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with PoolAzle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Azle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College