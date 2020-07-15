Oakley Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$750
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Facility fee: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Covered parking: $25/month, open lot.