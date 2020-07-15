All apartments in Arlington
Oakley Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Oakley Apartments

501 Green Oaks Ct · (817) 318-6087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Green Oaks Ct, Arlington, TX 76006
Parkway North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 504-2026 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 508-2014 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404-1082 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakley Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
package receiving
playground
Oakley Apartments were designed with you in mind. From the comfortable interiors to the abundant community amenities, you'll enjoy the Oakley lifestyle. And you'll love the value.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$750
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Facility fee: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Covered parking: $25/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakley Apartments have any available units?
Oakley Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakley Apartments have?
Some of Oakley Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oakley Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oakley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oakley Apartments offers parking.
Does Oakley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakley Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oakley Apartments has a pool.
Does Oakley Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oakley Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oakley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakley Apartments has units with dishwashers.
