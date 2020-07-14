Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport hot tub media room playground racquetball court

Come experience true luxury in North Arlington at Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartment Homes. Tucked neatly between Dallas and Fort Worth, our 1 or 2 bedroom apartment community is close to excellent schools, beautiful parks, top-notch restaurants and entertainment venues such as The University of Texas at Arlington, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, and DFW International Airport. Rethink the way you live with our exclusive amenities such as crown molding, garden tubs, walk-in closets and more. We are pet friendly and welcome your large dogs! Elmsgate at Cliffside offers an expansive gated dog park with pet stations for your four-legged family member. Our community is conveniently located just minutes from Highway 360 and I-30. Come visit us today and see why we will be your premiere destination for luxury apartment living in North Arlington!