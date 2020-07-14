All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments

1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way · (817) 697-0247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1312 · Avail. Jul 25

$911

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 1433 · Avail. Aug 19

$938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 0740 · Avail. now

$956

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0836 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 1111 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 1241 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
media room
playground
racquetball court
Come experience true luxury in North Arlington at Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartment Homes. Tucked neatly between Dallas and Fort Worth, our 1 or 2 bedroom apartment community is close to excellent schools, beautiful parks, top-notch restaurants and entertainment venues such as The University of Texas at Arlington, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, and DFW International Airport. Rethink the way you live with our exclusive amenities such as crown molding, garden tubs, walk-in closets and more. We are pet friendly and welcome your large dogs! Elmsgate at Cliffside offers an expansive gated dog park with pet stations for your four-legged family member. Our community is conveniently located just minutes from Highway 360 and I-30. Come visit us today and see why we will be your premiere destination for luxury apartment living in North Arlington!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: One Free, Assigned Carport per Apartment, Detached Garage: $125/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments have any available units?
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments has 22 units available starting at $911 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments have?
Some of Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments offers parking.
Does Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments has a pool.
Does Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town NorthParkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center