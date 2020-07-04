9308 Moon River Drive, Arlington, TX 76002 Southwind
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful update open floor plan home move-in-ready! Easy maintain landscaping. Large backyard with covered patio for plenty outdoor fun. Fresh paint and clean plush carpet. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedrooms with spacious master suite with large walk-in closet with complete BUILT-IN shelves plus a bonus room. Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located just minute away from 360 and shopping centers and schools. Tenants and agent to verify all information contain herein. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
