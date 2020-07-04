9308 Moon River

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Beautiful update open floor plan home move-in-ready! Easy maintain landscaping. Large backyard with covered patio for plenty outdoor fun. Fresh paint and clean plush carpet. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedrooms with spacious master suite with large walk-in closet with complete BUILT-IN shelves plus a bonus room. Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located just minute away from 360 and shopping centers and schools. Tenants and agent to verify all information contain herein. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.