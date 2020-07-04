All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 9308 Moon River.
Arlington, TX
9308 Moon River
9308 Moon River

9308 Moon River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Moon River Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful update open floor plan home move-in-ready! Easy maintain landscaping. Large backyard with covered patio for plenty outdoor fun. Fresh paint and clean plush carpet. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedrooms with spacious master suite with large walk-in closet with complete BUILT-IN shelves plus a bonus room. Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located just minute away from 360 and shopping centers and schools. Tenants and agent to verify all information contain herein. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Moon River have any available units?
9308 Moon River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9308 Moon River have?
Some of 9308 Moon River's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Moon River currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Moon River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Moon River pet-friendly?
No, 9308 Moon River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 9308 Moon River offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Moon River offers parking.
Does 9308 Moon River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 Moon River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Moon River have a pool?
Yes, 9308 Moon River has a pool.
Does 9308 Moon River have accessible units?
No, 9308 Moon River does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Moon River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 Moon River has units with dishwashers.

