Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
9303 Water Bend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9303 Water Bend Drive

9303 Water Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9303 Water Bend Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful stone elevation invites you into this spacious 4 bedroom home. Formal living are and dining room provide amazing space for entertaining. Game room features surround sound connections. Master bedroom features dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower while the kitchen is large and comes with a large walk in pantry.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 Water Bend Drive have any available units?
9303 Water Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 9303 Water Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9303 Water Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 Water Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9303 Water Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9303 Water Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 9303 Water Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9303 Water Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9303 Water Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 Water Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 9303 Water Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9303 Water Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 9303 Water Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 Water Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9303 Water Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9303 Water Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9303 Water Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

