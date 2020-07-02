926 Tennis Villa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Cute single story home in Mansfield ISD! This home boasts an open floorplan with a huge living room. The backyard is nicely landscaped and has a patio and a deck. Newer appliances and a refrigerator complete this wonderful home. Come see this home today!