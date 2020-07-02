All apartments in Arlington
Location

926 Tennis Villa Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Cute single story home in Mansfield ISD! This home boasts an open floorplan with a huge living room. The backyard is nicely landscaped and has a patio and a deck. Newer appliances and a refrigerator complete this wonderful home. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Tennis Villa Drive have any available units?
926 Tennis Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Tennis Villa Drive have?
Some of 926 Tennis Villa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Tennis Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
926 Tennis Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Tennis Villa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 926 Tennis Villa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 926 Tennis Villa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 926 Tennis Villa Drive offers parking.
Does 926 Tennis Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Tennis Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Tennis Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 926 Tennis Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 926 Tennis Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 926 Tennis Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Tennis Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Tennis Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.

