916 Gaye Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Arlington features hardwood flooring throughout the living room and hallway, recently updated bathrooms, a spacious master suite with new carpet, a large formal dining room or 2nd living area, a large galley style kitchen, separate utility room for washer/dryer with plenty of storage and a large backyard with covered patio and large storage shed. The home is in the established Forest Park area of Arlington with easy access to I-30, close to schools and shopping and is a short drive from both the Rangers and Cowboys stadiums. Pets on case by case basis.

Contact us to schedule a showing.