Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
9114 Southfield Ln
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:16 AM

9114 Southfield Ln

9114 Southfield Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9114 Southfield Ln, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
A spacious newly constructed 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, large kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Covered patio and family room with half bath upstairs. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=tN30BATAPz&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9114 Southfield Ln have any available units?
9114 Southfield Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9114 Southfield Ln have?
Some of 9114 Southfield Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9114 Southfield Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9114 Southfield Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9114 Southfield Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9114 Southfield Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 9114 Southfield Ln offer parking?
No, 9114 Southfield Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9114 Southfield Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9114 Southfield Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9114 Southfield Ln have a pool?
No, 9114 Southfield Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9114 Southfield Ln have accessible units?
No, 9114 Southfield Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9114 Southfield Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9114 Southfield Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

