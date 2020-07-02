905 Medina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this fantastic, move in ready home in desirable Mansfield ISD. The interior is spacious and is perfect for entertaining. The generous island kitchen was just upgraded with new granite counter-tops. The home features 2 dining areas plus a breakfast bar. There is a study near the entry that opens up to the Formal Dining. There are 2 more living rooms, one on the second floor and one on the first offering a corner fireplace. The master is beautiful and very large allowing space for a sitting area!!