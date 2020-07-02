All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 905 Medina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
905 Medina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

905 Medina Drive

905 Medina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

905 Medina Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this fantastic, move in ready home in desirable Mansfield ISD. The interior is spacious and is perfect for entertaining. The generous island kitchen was just upgraded with new granite counter-tops. The home features 2 dining areas plus a breakfast bar. There is a study near the entry that opens up to the Formal Dining. There are 2 more living rooms, one on the second floor and one on the first offering a corner fireplace. The master is beautiful and very large allowing space for a sitting area!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Medina Drive have any available units?
905 Medina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Medina Drive have?
Some of 905 Medina Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Medina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
905 Medina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Medina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 905 Medina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 905 Medina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 905 Medina Drive offers parking.
Does 905 Medina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Medina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Medina Drive have a pool?
No, 905 Medina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 905 Medina Drive have accessible units?
No, 905 Medina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Medina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Medina Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center