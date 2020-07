Amenities

A great 3-2-2 with 1700sqft in sought after S. Arlington with Mansfield schools! Completely remodeled with fresh paint and new wood, ceramic flooring throughout the entire home! Very open floor plan where kitchen is fully open across to the dining and living areas. Great size master with deluxe master bath with dual sinks, garden tub. Alarm, garage door opener.