Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic house ready for the next lucky tenants to call this property home, sweet home! This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Mansfield ISD within walking distance to schools. It features new flooring, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, washer and dryer included), split bedroom arrangement, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, window blinds, computer area, covered patio, large backyard and a two car garage. This home is so perfect you will never want to leave!