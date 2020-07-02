825 Annapolis Drive

Great location and nice neighborhood. Close to shopping plazas and highway. Freshly painted with a new roof. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The garage was converted to a living room and a bedroom. Two storage rooms in the backyard and a covered patio.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
