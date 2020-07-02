All apartments in Arlington
825 Annapolis Drive

825 Annapolis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Annapolis Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location and nice neighborhood. Close to shopping plazas and highway. Freshly painted with a new roof. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The garage was converted to a living room and a bedroom. Two storage rooms in the backyard and a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Annapolis Drive have any available units?
825 Annapolis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Annapolis Drive have?
Some of 825 Annapolis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Annapolis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Annapolis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Annapolis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Annapolis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 825 Annapolis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 Annapolis Drive offers parking.
Does 825 Annapolis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Annapolis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Annapolis Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Annapolis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Annapolis Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Annapolis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Annapolis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Annapolis Drive has units with dishwashers.

