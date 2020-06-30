8217 Atherton Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace bathtub

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Arlington, with eye catching curb appeal! Formal dining as you walk into the home. Lots of storage in kitchen and granite counter tops, Large walk in pantry, 42 inch cabinets, breakfast bar and nook. Master features a garden tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Split bedrooms. MANSFIELD ISD is a plus! Wood laminate floors in dining and living room. 2 inch blinds. Wood Burning fireplace. Traditional color tones throughout.



