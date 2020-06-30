All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8217 Atherton Street

8217 Atherton Street · No Longer Available
Location

8217 Atherton Street, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Arlington, with eye catching curb appeal! Formal dining as you walk into the home. Lots of storage in kitchen and granite counter tops, Large walk in pantry, 42 inch cabinets, breakfast bar and nook. Master features a garden tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Split bedrooms. MANSFIELD ISD is a plus! Wood laminate floors in dining and living room. 2 inch blinds. Wood Burning fireplace. Traditional color tones throughout.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Atherton Street have any available units?
8217 Atherton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 Atherton Street have?
Some of 8217 Atherton Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 Atherton Street currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Atherton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Atherton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8217 Atherton Street is pet friendly.
Does 8217 Atherton Street offer parking?
No, 8217 Atherton Street does not offer parking.
Does 8217 Atherton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 Atherton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Atherton Street have a pool?
No, 8217 Atherton Street does not have a pool.
Does 8217 Atherton Street have accessible units?
No, 8217 Atherton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Atherton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8217 Atherton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

