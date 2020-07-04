8216 San Jose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD!!! AVAILABLE JANUARY 1ST. Recent neutral interior paint throughout! Large family room and open kitchen with split bedrooms. Large master bedroom, nice master bathroom with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Spacious backyard features covered patio with plenty of space for the little ones to play outdoor! Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major highways. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.