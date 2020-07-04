All apartments in Arlington
8216 San Jose Street

8216 San Jose St · No Longer Available
Location

8216 San Jose St, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD!!! AVAILABLE JANUARY 1ST. Recent neutral interior paint throughout! Large family room and open kitchen with split bedrooms. Large master bedroom, nice master bathroom with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Spacious backyard features covered patio with plenty of space for the little ones to play outdoor! Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major highways. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 San Jose Street have any available units?
8216 San Jose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8216 San Jose Street have?
Some of 8216 San Jose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 San Jose Street currently offering any rent specials?
8216 San Jose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 San Jose Street pet-friendly?
No, 8216 San Jose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8216 San Jose Street offer parking?
Yes, 8216 San Jose Street offers parking.
Does 8216 San Jose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8216 San Jose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 San Jose Street have a pool?
Yes, 8216 San Jose Street has a pool.
Does 8216 San Jose Street have accessible units?
No, 8216 San Jose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 San Jose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8216 San Jose Street has units with dishwashers.

