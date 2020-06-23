8215 San Jose Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Home in Beautiful La Frontera! This home has it all. BRAND NEW CARPET, BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Extensive landscaping. GORGEOUS formal living with bay window. Elegant formal dining. Cooks delight kitchen with SS appliances, built in microwave and upgraded fixtures. Nice sized second living area off the kitchen with WBFP. HUGE back yard with open patio and storage shed. Large Master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub, sep shower. All guest bedrms are LARGE. MISD!