All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 8215 San Jose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
8215 San Jose Street
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:33 PM

8215 San Jose Street

8215 San Jose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8215 San Jose Street, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Home in Beautiful La Frontera! This home has it all. BRAND NEW CARPET, BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Extensive landscaping. GORGEOUS formal living with bay window. Elegant formal dining. Cooks delight kitchen with SS appliances, built in microwave and upgraded fixtures. Nice sized second living area off the kitchen with WBFP. HUGE back yard with open patio and storage shed. Large Master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub, sep shower. All guest bedrms are LARGE. MISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 San Jose Street have any available units?
8215 San Jose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 San Jose Street have?
Some of 8215 San Jose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 San Jose Street currently offering any rent specials?
8215 San Jose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 San Jose Street pet-friendly?
No, 8215 San Jose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8215 San Jose Street offer parking?
Yes, 8215 San Jose Street offers parking.
Does 8215 San Jose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 San Jose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 San Jose Street have a pool?
No, 8215 San Jose Street does not have a pool.
Does 8215 San Jose Street have accessible units?
No, 8215 San Jose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 San Jose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8215 San Jose Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center