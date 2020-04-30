All apartments in Arlington
8215 Macgregor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8215 Macgregor Drive

8215 Macgregor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Macgregor Dr, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful move-in-ready open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD!!! Fresh neutral interior paint throughout! Updated beautiful kitchen with granite counter-top and back-splash, deep under-mount sink. Beautiful wood-like tile in family room and formal dining, new ceramic tiles in wet areas and brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms! Spacious backyard with covered patio and plenty of spaces to entertain guests. Community offers community pool and playground. Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers and schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small pet allowed on a case by cases. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 Macgregor Drive have any available units?
8215 Macgregor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 Macgregor Drive have?
Some of 8215 Macgregor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 Macgregor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Macgregor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 Macgregor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 Macgregor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8215 Macgregor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8215 Macgregor Drive offers parking.
Does 8215 Macgregor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 Macgregor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 Macgregor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8215 Macgregor Drive has a pool.
Does 8215 Macgregor Drive have accessible units?
No, 8215 Macgregor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 Macgregor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8215 Macgregor Drive has units with dishwashers.

