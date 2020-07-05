All apartments in Arlington
8132 Shoshoni Drive

8132 Shoshoni Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8132 Shoshoni Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom two bath home in Mansfield ISD! Two living areas, one with woodburning fireplace, two dining areas and island kitchen with tons of storage space. Home features vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and wood floors, solar screens and so much more! Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring separate shower, garden tub, separate vanities and walk in closet. Other three bedrooms are nice sized. Large fenced backyard with covered patio and storage building. Two car garage! Convenient location! This is a must see that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8132 Shoshoni Drive have any available units?
8132 Shoshoni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8132 Shoshoni Drive have?
Some of 8132 Shoshoni Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8132 Shoshoni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8132 Shoshoni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8132 Shoshoni Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8132 Shoshoni Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8132 Shoshoni Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8132 Shoshoni Drive offers parking.
Does 8132 Shoshoni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8132 Shoshoni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8132 Shoshoni Drive have a pool?
No, 8132 Shoshoni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8132 Shoshoni Drive have accessible units?
No, 8132 Shoshoni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8132 Shoshoni Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8132 Shoshoni Drive has units with dishwashers.

