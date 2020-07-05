8132 Shoshoni Drive

Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom two bath home in Mansfield ISD! Two living areas, one with woodburning fireplace, two dining areas and island kitchen with tons of storage space. Home features vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and wood floors, solar screens and so much more! Spacious master bedroom with bath featuring separate shower, garden tub, separate vanities and walk in closet. Other three bedrooms are nice sized. Large fenced backyard with covered patio and storage building. Two car garage! Convenient location! This is a must see that won't last long!