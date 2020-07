Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath one story home has many new updates through out including new carpet, full interior paint, and new coutnertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large spacious living room with wood floors and fire place. Spacious backyard, for great for family gatherings. Great location with walking distance to Summit High School and area parks.