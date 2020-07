Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this lovely home in Arlington, Mansfield ISD. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 living room, 2 car garage. Very easy access to Hwy 360, and located in a convenient location, great schools district, minutes away from grocery stores and restaurants, 10 mins to TCC Southeast,

Please come to see and make this your new home.