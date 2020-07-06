Two bedrooms, one bath home. Original wood floors. Fresh paint. Ceiling fans. Kitchen includes a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer & dryer connections. One car garage plus a carport. Wood fence. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 West Sanford Street have any available units?
808 West Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 West Sanford Street have?
Some of 808 West Sanford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 West Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 West Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.