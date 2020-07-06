All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

808 West Sanford Street

808 West Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Two bedrooms, one bath home. Original wood floors. Fresh paint. Ceiling fans. Kitchen includes a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer & dryer connections. One car garage plus a carport. Wood fence.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 West Sanford Street have any available units?
808 West Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 West Sanford Street have?
Some of 808 West Sanford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 West Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 West Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 West Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 West Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 808 West Sanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 West Sanford Street offers parking.
Does 808 West Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 West Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 West Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 808 West Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 West Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 808 West Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 West Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 West Sanford Street has units with dishwashers.

