808 Belmont Street

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Two living areas. Open floorplan. Split bedroom arrangement. Master bath has shower only, no tub. Vinyl plank floors. Ceiling fans. Double oven and refrigerator in the kitchen. Ready for move in. No cats. No aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. After viewing, apply only at frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/905228?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.