Arlington, TX
808 Belmont Street
808 Belmont Street

Location

808 Belmont Street, Arlington, TX 76012
Sherwood Knoll

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Two living areas. Open floorplan. Split bedroom arrangement. Master bath has shower only, no tub. Vinyl plank floors. Ceiling fans. Double oven and refrigerator in the kitchen. Ready for move in. No cats. No aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. After viewing, apply only at frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Belmont Street have any available units?
808 Belmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Belmont Street have?
Some of 808 Belmont Street's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Belmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Belmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Belmont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Belmont Street is pet friendly.
Does 808 Belmont Street offer parking?
No, 808 Belmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 808 Belmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Belmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Belmont Street have a pool?
No, 808 Belmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Belmont Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Belmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Belmont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Belmont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

