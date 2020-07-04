806 White Fields Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated beautiful corner lot home. Open floor plan, neutral colored, bright and modern. Large back yard, brick fence. Gorgeous wood plank flooring installed last year, plush carpet in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances in the bright white kitchen and granite counter tops with deep farm kitchen sink, modern faucets. Garage door was bought just last year so works like a charm. Goodman 3 ton 14 seer heat pump and Goodman 3 ton air handler was also installed last year. Interior and exterior paint like brand new. This home is worth every penny, a must see! Easy online application is just the cherry on top!