802 Moss Glen Trail

Amenities
Space galore in this great home! Downstairs master with large walk in closet and separate shower and soaking tub! Wood floors in living areas! Mosaic tile backsplash! Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage space. HUGE utility room close to master! Upstairs, 3 bedrooms and a large bathroom along with a massive game room. Nicely sized yard! Cozy yet spacious living room with pretty wood-burning fireplace and wood floors. Formal dining area is a great backdrop for gathering family and friends! Don't miss out on this gem! Also listed for sale!