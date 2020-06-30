All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 802 Moss Glen Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
802 Moss Glen Trail
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:15 PM

802 Moss Glen Trail

802 Moss Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

802 Moss Glen Trail, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Space galore in this great home! Downstairs master with large walk in closet and separate shower and soaking tub! Wood floors in living areas! Mosaic tile backsplash! Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage space. HUGE utility room close to master! Upstairs, 3 bedrooms and a large bathroom along with a massive game room. Nicely sized yard! Cozy yet spacious living room with pretty wood-burning fireplace and wood floors. Formal dining area is a great backdrop for gathering family and friends! Don't miss out on this gem! Also listed for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Moss Glen Trail have any available units?
802 Moss Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Moss Glen Trail have?
Some of 802 Moss Glen Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Moss Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
802 Moss Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Moss Glen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 802 Moss Glen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 802 Moss Glen Trail offer parking?
No, 802 Moss Glen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 802 Moss Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Moss Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Moss Glen Trail have a pool?
No, 802 Moss Glen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 802 Moss Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 802 Moss Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Moss Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Moss Glen Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center