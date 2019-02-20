All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8012 Blue Duck Trail

8012 Blue Duck Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8012 Blue Duck Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
A terrific 4bed-2 bath large home with 2000 SQUARE FEET in the sought after Lonesome Dove Estates. Newly remodeled home 2 years ago with full interior paint and new carpet in the bedrooms. Huge living area with hardwood floors and WBFP. Large open kitchen with island and break-bar. Split master with master bath deluxe-dual sinks, stand-up shower, and garden tub. C fans, alarm, g door opener, two blocks from amazing Misenhimer Park with sports courts~fields, playgrounds, trails, splash park etc. Mansfield ISD! Move-in ready on 02-01-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 Blue Duck Trail have any available units?
8012 Blue Duck Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8012 Blue Duck Trail have?
Some of 8012 Blue Duck Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 Blue Duck Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8012 Blue Duck Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 Blue Duck Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8012 Blue Duck Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8012 Blue Duck Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8012 Blue Duck Trail offers parking.
Does 8012 Blue Duck Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8012 Blue Duck Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 Blue Duck Trail have a pool?
No, 8012 Blue Duck Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8012 Blue Duck Trail have accessible units?
No, 8012 Blue Duck Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 Blue Duck Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8012 Blue Duck Trail has units with dishwashers.

