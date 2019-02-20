8012 Blue Duck Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

A terrific 4bed-2 bath large home with 2000 SQUARE FEET in the sought after Lonesome Dove Estates. Newly remodeled home 2 years ago with full interior paint and new carpet in the bedrooms. Huge living area with hardwood floors and WBFP. Large open kitchen with island and break-bar. Split master with master bath deluxe-dual sinks, stand-up shower, and garden tub. C fans, alarm, g door opener, two blocks from amazing Misenhimer Park with sports courts~fields, playgrounds, trails, splash park etc. Mansfield ISD! Move-in ready on 02-01-19.