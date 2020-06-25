8004 Blue Duck Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredibly well-maintained and updated home on an over sized corner lot with amazing landscaping! Tasteful upgrades include wood floors in Entry~Study~Living. Brand new Vinyl Low E windows, and a new Trane-HVAC system. 3 bedrooms with a Study that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Large Living with vault ceiling and corner fireplace. Kitchen is open to the Dining and Living areas with a breakfast bar, Island, and lighting.Master features a vault ceiling and is good in size. Master bath has dual vanities, a sitting area, separate shower and garden tub! Backyard has a large patio which is great for entertaining. A large storage shed in the back as well finish out this lovely home! Ready for immediate move-in!