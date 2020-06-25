All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:00 AM

8004 Blue Duck Trail

8004 Blue Duck Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8004 Blue Duck Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredibly well-maintained and updated home on an over sized corner lot with amazing landscaping! Tasteful upgrades include wood floors in Entry~Study~Living. Brand new Vinyl Low E windows, and a new Trane-HVAC system. 3 bedrooms with a Study that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Large Living with vault ceiling and corner fireplace. Kitchen is open to the Dining and Living areas with a breakfast bar, Island, and lighting.Master features a vault ceiling and is good in size. Master bath has dual vanities, a sitting area, separate shower and garden tub! Backyard has a large patio which is great for entertaining. A large storage shed in the back as well finish out this lovely home! Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Blue Duck Trail have any available units?
8004 Blue Duck Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 Blue Duck Trail have?
Some of 8004 Blue Duck Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 Blue Duck Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Blue Duck Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Blue Duck Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8004 Blue Duck Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8004 Blue Duck Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8004 Blue Duck Trail offers parking.
Does 8004 Blue Duck Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 Blue Duck Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Blue Duck Trail have a pool?
No, 8004 Blue Duck Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8004 Blue Duck Trail have accessible units?
No, 8004 Blue Duck Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Blue Duck Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 Blue Duck Trail has units with dishwashers.

