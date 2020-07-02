All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:51 AM

800 Bracken Place

800 Bracken Place · No Longer Available
Location

800 Bracken Place, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath on corner lot! Large living area with woodburning fireplace. Good sized dining area and kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of storage space. Home features ceramic tile and luxury vinyl plank. Split master bedroom has its own bath. Other two bedrooms are good sized. Fenced backyard! Convenient location! This is a must see that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Bracken Place have any available units?
800 Bracken Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Bracken Place have?
Some of 800 Bracken Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Bracken Place currently offering any rent specials?
800 Bracken Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Bracken Place pet-friendly?
No, 800 Bracken Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 800 Bracken Place offer parking?
Yes, 800 Bracken Place offers parking.
Does 800 Bracken Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Bracken Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Bracken Place have a pool?
No, 800 Bracken Place does not have a pool.
Does 800 Bracken Place have accessible units?
No, 800 Bracken Place does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Bracken Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Bracken Place has units with dishwashers.

