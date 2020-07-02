800 Bracken Place

Cute three bedroom two bath on corner lot! Large living area with woodburning fireplace. Good sized dining area and kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of storage space. Home features ceramic tile and luxury vinyl plank. Split master bedroom has its own bath. Other two bedrooms are good sized. Fenced backyard! Convenient location! This is a must see that won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
