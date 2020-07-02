800 Bracken Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute three bedroom two bath on corner lot! Large living area with woodburning fireplace. Good sized dining area and kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of storage space. Home features ceramic tile and luxury vinyl plank. Split master bedroom has its own bath. Other two bedrooms are good sized. Fenced backyard! Convenient location! This is a must see that won't last long!