7915 Beef Creek Dr

Amenities
Great home in the highly desirable Mansfield ISD. Features an open floorpan with large family room, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances including a French Door refrigerator, wood laminate floors throughout, and plenty of closet and storage space. Great location near shopping, entertainment, and walking trails. Morris Elementary is less than a 5 minute walk!
RENTLY SELF-TOUR: You can view this home right now on your own - no appointment needed! Simply download the Rently.com smartphone app, log-in, search for the property address, and schedule your tour.
For more information on this listing, please call us directly at (214) 238-4410 or to review our application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.Rental Terms: Rent: $1575, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1575, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.