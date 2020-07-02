All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 22 2019

7915 Beef Creek Dr

7915 Beef Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7915 Beef Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home in the highly desirable Mansfield ISD. Features an open floorpan with large family room, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances including a French Door refrigerator, wood laminate floors throughout, and plenty of closet and storage space. Great location near shopping, entertainment, and walking trails. Morris Elementary is less than a 5 minute walk!

RENTLY SELF-TOUR: You can view this home right now on your own - no appointment needed! Simply download the Rently.com smartphone app, log-in, search for the property address, and schedule your tour.

For more information on this listing, please call us directly at (214) 238-4410 or to review our application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.Rental Terms: Rent: $1575, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1575, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Beef Creek Dr have any available units?
7915 Beef Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 Beef Creek Dr have?
Some of 7915 Beef Creek Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Beef Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Beef Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Beef Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Beef Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Beef Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 7915 Beef Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7915 Beef Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Beef Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Beef Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 7915 Beef Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Beef Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 7915 Beef Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Beef Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 Beef Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

