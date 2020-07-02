7802 Tanbark Lane

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in South Ridge Hills neighborhood. Great family home, lots of space, big yard, covered back porch.Open floor plans, kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter. The backyard has large covered patio. Mansfield ISD, close to shops and restaurants. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet is subject to application and pet deposit, application fee payable to listing agent. Hardwood floors upstairs and stairways, and tiles downstairs. We only review applications when application fee is paid. Please use TAR Application if possible. Furniture shown in photos are not included in the lease. App fee can be paid using Zelle, PayPal, Venmo or Cash App.