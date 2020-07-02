All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:02 AM

7802 Tanbark Lane

7802 Tanbark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7802 Tanbark Lane, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in South Ridge Hills neighborhood. Great family home, lots of space, big yard, covered back porch.Open floor plans, kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter. The backyard has large covered patio. Mansfield ISD, close to shops and restaurants. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet is subject to application and pet deposit, application fee payable to listing agent. Hardwood floors upstairs and stairways, and tiles downstairs. We only review applications when application fee is paid. Please use TAR Application if possible. Furniture shown in photos are not included in the lease. App fee can be paid using Zelle, PayPal, Venmo or Cash App.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 Tanbark Lane have any available units?
7802 Tanbark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7802 Tanbark Lane have?
Some of 7802 Tanbark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7802 Tanbark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7802 Tanbark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 Tanbark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7802 Tanbark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7802 Tanbark Lane offer parking?
No, 7802 Tanbark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7802 Tanbark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7802 Tanbark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 Tanbark Lane have a pool?
No, 7802 Tanbark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7802 Tanbark Lane have accessible units?
No, 7802 Tanbark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 Tanbark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7802 Tanbark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

