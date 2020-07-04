7720 Labrador Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

LARGE Executive Home in Mansfield ISD! This Luxurious home includes 3 Living areas with a Large Upstairs Game Room. All bedrooms are large many with vaulted ceilings. The cooks delight kitchen has newer granite countertops, breakfast bar, upgraded appliances, nice size pantry, and ceramic tile backsplash. Charming breakfast nook overlooks backyard. The HUGE backyard has a full automatic Sprinkler system. The kitchen overlooks the family room which features a beautiful fireplace. Art niches and bull nose corners. Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings, luxurious master bath, and HUGE closet. THIS home has it all. MANSFIELD ISD! Close to schools, restaurants, and SH 360. Dont miss this one!