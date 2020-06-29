7703 Southbridge Lane

Amenities

New carpet installed in April, one story home in established. Proper 4 bedroom home, 2 living rooms, formal dining and breakfast area. Large backyard, large open kitchen. Mansfield ISD, close to shops and highways. Kitchen has an island. Master bedroom has ensuite bath with double sinks and separate shower. Shed in the backyard is included. Application Fee is $55 per adult applicant, pets permitted depending on breed and size, and needs pet deposit and pet agreement. Available immediately, application fees can be paid by Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or CashApp. Garage walls will be repainted this week.