Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

7703 Southbridge Lane

7703 Southbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7703 Southbridge Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New carpet installed in April, one story home in established. Proper 4 bedroom home, 2 living rooms, formal dining and breakfast area. Large backyard, large open kitchen. Mansfield ISD, close to shops and highways. Kitchen has an island. Master bedroom has ensuite bath with double sinks and separate shower. Shed in the backyard is included. Application Fee is $55 per adult applicant, pets permitted depending on breed and size, and needs pet deposit and pet agreement. Available immediately, application fees can be paid by Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or CashApp. Garage walls will be repainted this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 Southbridge Lane have any available units?
7703 Southbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7703 Southbridge Lane have?
Some of 7703 Southbridge Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 Southbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Southbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Southbridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7703 Southbridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7703 Southbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7703 Southbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 7703 Southbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 Southbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Southbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 7703 Southbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7703 Southbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 7703 Southbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Southbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 Southbridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

