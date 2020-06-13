7408 Willow Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill hot tub

Over sized corner lot with Pecan Trees. A rare find in Arlington near an acre of land, NO HOA. ranch style, beautiful, open, light and bright, enjoy the hot tub under the stars, plenty of room for a game of football or soccer. Master has his and hers walk in closets, ready for the holidays, BBQ's. Second bedroom has a built in desk. Living room is large with a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has built in breakfast bar, coffee bar, Fantastic plan. Ready to move in. Two 5 ton 13 seer AC units, radiant barrier. Inactive water well.