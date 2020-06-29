All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

7310 Fossil Lake Drive

7310 Fossil Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Fossil Lake Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Fossil Lake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just refurbished inside with Granite counter tops in Kitchen and wood look allure flooring thru out. Features Breakfast and formal dining. Good sized back yard in desirable quiet neighborhood. Close to restaurants and shopping. Near elementary school. Agents see Rental Criteria form uploaded in Transaction Desk for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Fossil Lake Drive have any available units?
7310 Fossil Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Fossil Lake Drive have?
Some of 7310 Fossil Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Fossil Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Fossil Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Fossil Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Fossil Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7310 Fossil Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Fossil Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 7310 Fossil Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Fossil Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Fossil Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 7310 Fossil Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Fossil Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7310 Fossil Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Fossil Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 Fossil Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

