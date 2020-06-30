Rent Calculator
7211 Garden Green Drive
7211 Garden Green Drive
7211 Garden Green Drive
·
Location
7211 Garden Green Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 4-3-2 on a corner lot! Beautiful eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and tons of cabinets, formal dining area, split bedrooms, gameroom and one bathroom up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7211 Garden Green Drive have any available units?
7211 Garden Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7211 Garden Green Drive have?
Some of 7211 Garden Green Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7211 Garden Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7211 Garden Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 Garden Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7211 Garden Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 7211 Garden Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7211 Garden Green Drive offers parking.
Does 7211 Garden Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7211 Garden Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 Garden Green Drive have a pool?
No, 7211 Garden Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7211 Garden Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 7211 Garden Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 Garden Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7211 Garden Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
