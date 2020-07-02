All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

719 Claridge Drive

719 Claridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Claridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House is in clean condition and have been well maintained. House is Located in quite neighborhood with central
access to shopping centers and businesses. Easy access to freeways. Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Claridge Drive have any available units?
719 Claridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Claridge Drive have?
Some of 719 Claridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Claridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Claridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Claridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 719 Claridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 719 Claridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 719 Claridge Drive offers parking.
Does 719 Claridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Claridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Claridge Drive have a pool?
No, 719 Claridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 Claridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Claridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Claridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Claridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

