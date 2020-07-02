714 W Colony Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wow! Beautiful remodel done right! HAS ALL THE UPGRADES! Open floorplan accentuated by high ceilings, New Granite countertop, New stainless steel appliances. New flooring and Fresh Paint. Plenty of spaces for your family. Beautiful backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Big size garage. Come to see this lovely house because this one will not last long!$35 Application and Background check fee, Last 2 paystub, Filled rental application, Background Check, Credit Report, $1750 Deposit, $1750 1st Month Due. If you have a pet, There is a $350 Pet Deposit (Refundable), $300 Pet Fee (Non-Refundable) and $50 per pet rent. Maximum pet allowed is three.