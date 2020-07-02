All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:24 PM

714 W Colony Drive

714 West Colony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

714 West Colony Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow! Beautiful remodel done right! HAS ALL THE UPGRADES! Open floorplan accentuated by high ceilings, New Granite countertop, New stainless steel appliances. New flooring and Fresh Paint. Plenty of spaces for your family. Beautiful backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining. Big size garage. Come to see this lovely house because this one will not last long!$35 Application and Background check fee, Last 2 paystub, Filled rental application, Background Check, Credit Report, $1750 Deposit, $1750 1st Month Due. If you have a pet, There is a $350 Pet Deposit (Refundable), $300 Pet Fee (Non-Refundable) and $50 per pet rent. Maximum pet allowed is three.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
fee: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W Colony Drive have any available units?
714 W Colony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 W Colony Drive have?
Some of 714 W Colony Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
714 W Colony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W Colony Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 W Colony Drive is pet friendly.
Does 714 W Colony Drive offer parking?
Yes, 714 W Colony Drive offers parking.
Does 714 W Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 W Colony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W Colony Drive have a pool?
No, 714 W Colony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 714 W Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 714 W Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 W Colony Drive has units with dishwashers.

