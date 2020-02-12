All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:49 PM

7105 Baybridge Dr

7105 Baybridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7105 Baybridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautifully appointed home in wonderful location. Great floorplan with split bedrooms.The baths are fully tiled, as is the kitchen which overlooks the family room and view of trees outside the sliding glass door to backyard.The family room has corner fireplace. Nice size backyard with patio. Sprinkler systems. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Z3yn9u64fL&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 Baybridge Dr have any available units?
7105 Baybridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 7105 Baybridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7105 Baybridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 Baybridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7105 Baybridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7105 Baybridge Dr offer parking?
No, 7105 Baybridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7105 Baybridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 Baybridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 Baybridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7105 Baybridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7105 Baybridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7105 Baybridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 Baybridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7105 Baybridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7105 Baybridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7105 Baybridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

