706 Underhill Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Available June 1,2020. This is 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom - the 4th room is a flex room. Laminate floors throughout whole house. Beautiful home in desirable Southwind subdivision, Mansfield ISD, close to shops and 360. Open plan, large living areas. A very large 2nd living area can be used as Office or 4th Bedroom or Family Room. It has community pool, walking paths and playground. Conveniently with quick access to Arlington or Mansfield. Written Applications only. Security Deposit required, pet deposit applicable. Please verify schools and room dimensions. App Fee Non Refundable $55 per adult, can be paid electronically. Showing only from 6-1. Pets are reviewed on case by case basis.