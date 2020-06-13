All apartments in Arlington
706 Underhill Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:01 AM

706 Underhill Drive

706 Underhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

706 Underhill Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Available June 1,2020. This is 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom - the 4th room is a flex room. Laminate floors throughout whole house. Beautiful home in desirable Southwind subdivision, Mansfield ISD, close to shops and 360. Open plan, large living areas. A very large 2nd living area can be used as Office or 4th Bedroom or Family Room. It has community pool, walking paths and playground. Conveniently with quick access to Arlington or Mansfield. Written Applications only. Security Deposit required, pet deposit applicable. Please verify schools and room dimensions. App Fee Non Refundable $55 per adult, can be paid electronically. Showing only from 6-1. Pets are reviewed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Underhill Drive have any available units?
706 Underhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Underhill Drive have?
Some of 706 Underhill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Underhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
706 Underhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Underhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Underhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 706 Underhill Drive offer parking?
No, 706 Underhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 706 Underhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Underhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Underhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 706 Underhill Drive has a pool.
Does 706 Underhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 706 Underhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Underhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Underhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

