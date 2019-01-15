All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

703 N Hunters Glen Circle

703 North Hunters Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

703 North Hunters Glen Circle, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is located close to I-20 and all the shops and restaurants. There is tile in the high traffic areas and wood like flooring in the bedrooms. This home has been updated for your immediate move in needs. Hurry, it won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 N Hunters Glen Circle have any available units?
703 N Hunters Glen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 N Hunters Glen Circle have?
Some of 703 N Hunters Glen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 N Hunters Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
703 N Hunters Glen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 N Hunters Glen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 703 N Hunters Glen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 703 N Hunters Glen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 703 N Hunters Glen Circle offers parking.
Does 703 N Hunters Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 N Hunters Glen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 N Hunters Glen Circle have a pool?
No, 703 N Hunters Glen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 703 N Hunters Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 703 N Hunters Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 703 N Hunters Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 N Hunters Glen Circle has units with dishwashers.

