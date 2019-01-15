703 N Hunters Glen Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is located close to I-20 and all the shops and restaurants. There is tile in the high traffic areas and wood like flooring in the bedrooms. This home has been updated for your immediate move in needs. Hurry, it won't last.