This warm and inviting home offers 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, a wonderful family room with skylight, fireplace and high ceilings, an inviting kitchen with a cozy breakfast area, a formal dining area, a large master suite with separate tub and shower. This property is currently in rehab and will have NEW paint, NEW carpet, and NEW vinyl. A must see!