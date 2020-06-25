6930 Misty Meadow Lane

Amenities
Well maintained open concept plan. Split master suite, double sinks and separate shower and tub New laminate flooring and paint. Easy to maintain, irrigated yard and relaxing covered patio.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1127060?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.