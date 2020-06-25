All apartments in Arlington
6930 Misty Meadow Lane
6930 Misty Meadow Lane

6930 Misty Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Misty Meadow Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Meadow Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained open concept plan. Split master suite, double sinks and separate shower and tub New laminate flooring and paint. Easy to maintain, irrigated yard and relaxing covered patio.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1127060?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Misty Meadow Lane have any available units?
6930 Misty Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6930 Misty Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Misty Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Misty Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Misty Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Misty Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 6930 Misty Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6930 Misty Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Misty Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Misty Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 6930 Misty Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Misty Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6930 Misty Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Misty Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Misty Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6930 Misty Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6930 Misty Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

