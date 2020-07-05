6801 Blackberry Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym

Lots of new things in this amazing house. Flooring has been replaced. Fresh Paint. Fixtures have been updated. Lots to offer in this one story home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Fans in bedrooms. 2 living rooms. Granite countertops, backsplash, new sink & faucet, breakfast bar in kitchen. Dining room. Brick wood burning fireplace in living room. Partial new fence. New AC. Martin ISD! Schedule your appointment today.



Convenient access to major freeways, shopping, and entertainment.



It's coming soon!!!!! Please get on the waitlist to be notified when ready to view!!! or Apply NOW!



Agents MUST show their clients to receive a commission..



Please see qualification information below.



Apply NOW before its gone!!



Qualifying Criteria:

Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:

We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.

We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.

We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.

We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.

Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.



Application fee is $40

Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.



You can apply online prior to viewing the house. https://pamtexas.com/rental-application/



IF the address is not present on pamtexas.com, please pick any address and in the comments of the application you can add the property address.



In the application when it asks for the Agent Name type: Rebecca Tijerina



At the end of the application there is a comments area, please type the address you are applying for in this box and include any other adult names that will be living in the house. Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.



Please follow the links for all information:

How to apply:

https://pamtexas.com/application-process/



How to qualify for our homes. (we do not have a min. credit score requirement) https://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/



Please text 214-773-6312 for quickest response if you have a specific question.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.