All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6801 Blackberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6801 Blackberry Drive
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:43 PM

6801 Blackberry Drive

6801 Blackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6801 Blackberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
Lots of new things in this amazing house. Flooring has been replaced. Fresh Paint. Fixtures have been updated. Lots to offer in this one story home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Fans in bedrooms. 2 living rooms. Granite countertops, backsplash, new sink & faucet, breakfast bar in kitchen. Dining room. Brick wood burning fireplace in living room. Partial new fence. New AC. Martin ISD! Schedule your appointment today.

Convenient access to major freeways, shopping, and entertainment.

It's coming soon!!!!! Please get on the waitlist to be notified when ready to view!!! or Apply NOW!

Agents MUST show their clients to receive a commission..

Please see qualification information below.

Apply NOW before its gone!!

Qualifying Criteria:
Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

Application fee is $40
Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.

You can apply online prior to viewing the house. https://pamtexas.com/rental-application/

IF the address is not present on pamtexas.com, please pick any address and in the comments of the application you can add the property address.

In the application when it asks for the Agent Name type: Rebecca Tijerina

At the end of the application there is a comments area, please type the address you are applying for in this box and include any other adult names that will be living in the house. Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.

Please follow the links for all information:
How to apply:
https://pamtexas.com/application-process/

How to qualify for our homes. (we do not have a min. credit score requirement) https://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/

Please text 214-773-6312 for quickest response if you have a specific question.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
6801 Blackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 6801 Blackberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Blackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Blackberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 Blackberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6801 Blackberry Drive offer parking?
No, 6801 Blackberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Blackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Blackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Blackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 6801 Blackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Blackberry Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6801 Blackberry Drive has accessible units.
Does 6801 Blackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Blackberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center