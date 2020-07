Amenities

Here's a home where memories can be made. Open floor plan, large kitchen, split bedrooms and two car garage. Lawn service is included in rent. Refrigerator provided. Pets on approval. Great local schools and easy access to highways. Backyard is large enough to entertain. Bring your grill and start enjoying today. Available for quick occupancy. Owner will consider assistance programs.

Pets are restricted to 30lbs or smaller, no pit bull or pit bull mix.