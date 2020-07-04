All apartments in Arlington
6704 Hillgreen Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:17 AM

6704 Hillgreen Drive

6704 Hillgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6704 Hillgreen Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lynn Creek Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Darwin Homes March move-in special: $0 deposit required! After approval for a Darwin Homes property, please indicate that you'd like the March $0 move-in special!
--Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Arlington, TX. This home comes with tiling throughout with carpeting in the bedrooms. The large kitchen comes with updated appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter-space. The living room comes with a cozy fireplace and the home features a two car garage with plenty of storage space. Backyard comes with a covered patio, Cats and Dogs welcome! Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Hillgreen Drive have any available units?
6704 Hillgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6704 Hillgreen Drive have?
Some of 6704 Hillgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 Hillgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Hillgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Hillgreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6704 Hillgreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6704 Hillgreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6704 Hillgreen Drive offers parking.
Does 6704 Hillgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 Hillgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Hillgreen Drive have a pool?
No, 6704 Hillgreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6704 Hillgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6704 Hillgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Hillgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 Hillgreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

