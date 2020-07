Amenities

Located in the Beautiful Lynn Creek Village community and close to schools, parks, and shopping lies this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! Upon entry, high ceilings and beautiful wood flooring soar throughout home. Recent updates include fresh paint throughout, granite countertops, and new flooring throughout home. No carpet! Do not miss out on this great opportunity! Schedule your viewing today!